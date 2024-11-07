Young hero Kiran Abbavaram scored a hit with his latest film, KA. The film became successful during the Diwali weekend. The fantasy thriller, directed by the newcomer duo Sujith and Sandeep, initially aimed for a multi-language release in Tamil and Malayalam. However, the film debuted only in Telugu. Now, the Malayalam version is finally set for release on November 15.

Dulquer Salmaan acquired the Malayalam rights for KA under his Wayfarer Films banner. However, the Malayalam release was delayed because it clashed with DQ’s latest film, Lucky Baskhar. The team wanted to avoid overlap with his own movie.

Both KA and Lucky Baskhar were released on October 31. With that release complete, KA is now ready to hit Malayalam theaters. The team is planning for a grand release across Kerala. A vast number of theatres is likely to be allocated for the film.

Following the Malayalam release, the team plans to bring the Tamil and Hindi versions to theaters on November 22, pending final arrangements. KA, a rural mystery thriller featuring Nayan Sarika and Thanvi Ram as female leads, has music by Sam CS and is produced by Srichakras Entertainments.

The Telugu premiere of KA received positive responses, which the team hopes will also boost its appeal in other languages. The team is happy with the phenomenal response to the movie. They already confirmed that Ka will have a sequel, but there is no clarity on when it will begin.

A lot of graphics work went into making the film KA. The film brought Kiran Abbavaram much-needed success. He also became the producer of the movie with a new production house named KA Productions. The team is soon expected to officially announce the Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi release dates.

