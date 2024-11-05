The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar is witnessing a decent run at the box office. The positive word of mouth and immense critical acclaim is also working well for the movie. Let us look at its box office performance on its 5th day.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Day 5

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer saw a dip in its day-wise collection on its 5th day. It earned 1.8 crore which was a decrease from its 4-day day-wise collection, wherein it had earned 4.84 crore. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 32.75 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 38.64 crore. The film has earned a decent 15 crore from overseas. This results in the worldwide collection of the movie coming to 53.64 crore.

Lucky Baskhar Yet To Recover Its Budget

The Dulquer Salmaan is yet to recover its budget. The film is mounted at a scale of 56 crores and needs around 24 crores more to enter the safe zone. Given its current 32.75 crore India net collection, the movie has recovered 58% of its budget. However, it needs a sufficient upward graph to recover the complete budget in the coming weeks. It is also facing a stiff competition from Amaran and Bagheera, along with Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Lucky Baskhar’s OTT Release

Amid a decent theatrical run, the movie’s speculated OTT release date is also out now. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The release date is said to be November 30, 2024. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA) Report #3: Allu Arjun To Crush Kalki 2898 AD’s $5 Million+ In Pre-Sales Alone? Unleashing Madness A Month Before Premiere!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News