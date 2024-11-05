The Sriimurali starrer Bagheera has witnessed a rather laborious run at the box office. The movie was released on October 31, 2024, with many expectations but is struggling to see impressive growth at the box office. Here, we look at how the movie performed on its 5th day.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 5

The Sriimurali starrer witnessed a drop in its day-wise collection on its 5th day. It earned 1.12 crore which was a dip from its 4-day collection wherein it had earned 2.85 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 14.15 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes at 16.69 crore. The movie needs a sharp upward spike in the collection to enter the safe zone and recover its budget of 20 crore.

Bagheera Lags Behind In Budget Recovery

The Sriimurali starrer needs around 6 crores more to recover its budget. For this, it needs a significant word of mouth. With its current 14.15 crore India net collection, the Kannada superhero action film has recovered 70% of its budget, which is not bad. However, given the scale of the movie and the association of Prashanth Neel with the project, who has churned out blockbusters like Salaar and KGF, the movie is definitely expected to perform better. It is facing a tough competition from Amaran and Lucky Baskhar, and Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About The Movie

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Sr Suri. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

