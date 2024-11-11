Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the year’s most anticipated films, eagerly awaited by audiences. After its electrifying teaser, the nation held its breath, captivated by the grandeur and intensity the film promises to bring to the big screen. This has certainly raised the excitement for the trailer, and finally, the time has come – the trailer for the biggest film of the year is set to release on November 17. The trailer will be released in Patna, which will be India’s most significant launch.

Pushpa 2: The Rule makers have announced the highly awaited trailer release, scheduled for November 17, 2024. They made this thrilling announcement on social media, leaving fans overjoyed and curious.

Patna holds great significance as a destination for the trailer launch. After all, Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit in Patna, both theatrically and on satellite. So much so that in 2022, a singer created a Srivalli song in Bhojpuri, which became an internet sensation.

Moreover, Allu Arjun has a massive fanbase in Patna due to the popularity of films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. They all pushed him for the longest time to come to Patna. Pushpa 2: The Rule has genuinely become a brand. From its signature tune to the songs Pushpa Pushpa and Angaaron, the film’s music has also been immensely loved by the audience.

After the response received by Pushpa: The Rise, it’s safe to say this is the most prominent film everyone is eagerly waiting for. The nationwide craze for the film is undeniable, and now that the trailer has finally been announced, the excitement is palpable. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be released on 5th December 2024. We’re super excited, aren’t you?

