Director Vignesh Shivan, who is in Thailand with wife Nayanthara on their honeymoon, has penned not one but two heartfelt birthday posts to director Nelson Dilipkumar who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday.

Advertisement

First on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan, who is a close friend of director Nelson, wrote, “Happy birthday dear Nelson! The most humorous, hardworking, talented filmmaker I know in Asia.

Advertisement

“A good friend for over 15 years now :) ! Waiting to see all the magic you have in store for the world to see:) God bless you with only successful moments, happiness and peace! Wishing a great year ahead wholeheartedly:)”

The director then went on to post another birthday greeting on Twitter. This time, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday to this cute, naughty, jolly boy Nelson Dilipkumar! Have a life as happy as your ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ song ! Wishing you only success and happiness! You are too talented and keep entertaining us with your extraordinary skills ! Good luck and God bless you nanba.”

Wishes from other stars too poured in for director Nelson, who is all set to direct superstar Rajinikanth in his next film ‘Jailer’.

One such star was actor Kavin who too took to Twitter to greet Nelson on his birthday.

He wrote, “To the man who taught me how to be consistent and to never give up and to fight till the end. To the man who showed the world what it is to be self-made, happy birthday Nelson Dilpkumar na! Wishing you the best forever, ever ku ever.”

While talking about Vignesh Shivan, the director recently tied the knot with Nayanthara on 9 June. Shivan posted a series of pictures from their wedding on social media and wrote that this is “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with my Thangamey”.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan: Samantha To Break Her Silence About Her Divorce With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya On The Talk Show? Find Out

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram