Suriya’s Kanguva has started to pick up pace with its advance booking. Currently, the period action drama, also starring Bobby Deol as the antagonist, has hit a total of 1.58 crore with its advance booking for day 1 in India. This figure includes data without blocked seats.

Kanguva Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking India

The film has already earned 1.58 crore from the advance booking against 90K sold tickets for the opening day. In Tamil Nadu, the advance sales for the opening day have hit almost 58 lakh by 6PM, November 12, with 46 almost full shows!

The advance sales for the opening day in Telangana hit a total of 21 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh & Kerala. The ticket sales for the film in advance are picking up pace on BMS registering a ticket sale of a whopping 5460 tickets per hour. By 5 PM, the total ticket sales of the film hit a total of almost 45K on BMS.

Kanguva USA Pre-Sales

In the USA, the film has hit a total gross collection of $133,484. This figure is inching towards Suriya’s biggest USA premiere gross collection held by 24, which earned $157,509 on its premiere day in the USA.

Suriya’s Last Release

Suriya‘s last release at the box office was ET. Etharkkum Thunindhavan was released in 2022, and the film registered an advance booking of 4.35 crore in India for the opening day. Meanwhile, Kanguva has secured 568% higher advance collection than the total opening collection of ET in the US. ET registered an opening gross collection of $19,966 in the USA.

Here are the top 5 USA premiere gross registered by Suriya Films.

24 The Movie: $157,509 Kanguva: $133,484 NGK: $54,102 Singam 2: $51,956 Anjaan: $46,525

