Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is earning every day, beyond expectations and running almost neck to neck with its competitor Singham Again at the box office. After 11 days, the film stands at a total collection of almost 222.76 crore in India.

BB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

On November 11, the second Monday, day 11, the film earned close to 5 crore at the box office. This is almost the same as Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again’s earnings but less than Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which earned 5.35 crore on the second Monday.

Kartik Aaryan‘s film has witnessed a drop of a massive 72% as compared to the previous day’s 18.10 crore. But there should be no comparison between the two days as a Sunday was bound to earn and a Monday was bound to drop.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Only 12.35 Crore Away From This Milestone

The horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee and also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit is only 12.35 crore away from crossing the lifetime total collection of parts 1 and 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and earned 50 crore net in India. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022 and earned 185.57 crore at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been mounted on a budget of 150 crore and the film has earned 222.76 crore in total. Here is the 11-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 168.86 crore

2nd Friday: 12.40 crore

2nd Saturday: 17.40 crore

2nd Sunday: 18.10 crore

2nd Monday: 5 crore*

Total: 222.76 crore

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

