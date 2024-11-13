After a tremendous start, Singham Again now continues its decent run at the Indian box office. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, the cop drama has clocked 350 crore milestone worldwide. There’s also a huge feat achieved in the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the latest update on day 12.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, Rohit Shetty‘s directorial has made earnings of 4 crores on the second Tuesday. It went below the 5 crore mark for the first time, with a 20% drop from day 11. The net collections in the domestic market now come to 234.30 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 276.47 crores gross.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Despite all odds, Singham Again deserves applause because it continues to mint moolah even in the international circuits. It has accumulated an impressive 4.50 crores gross on day 12. The overseas earnings cumulates to 75.50 crores gross. And with that, Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s film has crossed the 75 crore mark. It now aims for a century, and the upcoming weekend will contribute massively towards that mark.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Drumrolls, please! Singham Again has crossed the 350 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It has made global earnings of 351.97 crores gross in 12 days. If one considers the individual run, these are good figures. But for a film mounted at such high stakes, featuring big actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, the expectations were much higher!

Beats Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The cop drama has surpassed the worldwide collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s 2023 romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It had clocked in a global lifetime of 348.89 crores gross. Singham Again has crossed that mark with a margin of over 3 crores.

It will leave behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (354.70 crores gross) today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

