The latest offering from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Singham Again is raging a storm at the box office despite opening to mixed reviews. The movie introduced Deepika Padukone’s character Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. This badass character is inspired by Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and was seen giving a hard time to the goons. However, some fans felt that Deepika’s character was not done justice in the movie while some critics even found her performance to be a repetition of her character from Chennai Express. Now, Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Shakti Shetty will get her standalone movie. So here are 3 reasons why we feel this will be both a much deserved treat for Deepika and her die-hard fans.

1- Shakti Shetty Not Being Utilized To Her Fullest In Singham Again

Well, it cannot be denied that except for a few action sequences, Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty did not get the screentime and scope to showcase her badassery in Singham Again. Remember the fiery posters of the actress as Shakti which were released by the makers? Fans expected that fire and intensity in the movie too which was somewhere missing. This standalone film will be a redemption for the same wherein fans will get to experience the Sherni mode of Shakti Shetty in the true sense.

2- A Much Needed Female Cop In Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

After Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, fans definitely need that dose of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. It is all the more special since Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty is the first female cop in this universe. We definitely want to Shakti Shetty to be as mind-boggling and compelling with the likes of Rani Mukerji from Mardaani.

3- Deepika Padukone Silencing The Trolls

It is not a hidden fact that Deepika Padukone has faced some trolls after her performance in Singham Again. Either some called her a misfit in this cop universe or some criticized her accent. This standalone film by Rohit Shetty will enable the actress to shut down these trolls with her performance.

