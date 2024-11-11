More than 16 years after the release of Singh Is Kinng, a sequel to the hit action comedy film is finally in the works. Producer Shailendra Singh, who has acquired the title’s rights from Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul A Shah, has confirmed that Singh Is Kinng 2 is officially developing.

However, the movie will not continue the journey of Akshay Kumar’s Happy Singh; instead, it will follow a new character. According to Shailendra, he plans to sign either Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh for the lead role. Producer Shailendra Singh Confirms Singh Is Kinng Sequel

In an interview with Midday, Shailendra Singh revealed that he wanted to make Singh Is Kinng 2 for years, but the rights had lied with Akshay Kumar and Vipul A Shah, who refused to let them go. He finally acquired the rights three years ago. “I had gifted the title to Akshay Kumar, and they tried to make part two, but I asked them to return the title as I wanted to make a sequel.

After 12 years of going back and forth with Vipul and Akshay, I finally got the title three years ago,” Shailendra said. Announcing the release timeline, the producer said he has already started work on the project, and the filming will begin in late 2025, with a release date set in 2026.

“I have started the process of Singh Is Kinng 2. I will begin production in October 2025 and release it in 2026,” Shailendra added.

Shailendra Singh wants to Cast Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh in Singh Is Kinng 2

Akshay Kumar is not returning to the franchise as Happy Singh, and the makers want to focus on a new protagonist. Shailendra said Ranveer Singh is his first choice for the lead as his energy matches the character.

The producer has already reached out to the actor’s team. “My first choice is Ranveer Singh. We reached out to his manager on Saturday. His energy, cheekiness, and fun fit the character. Also, Ranveer has never played a Sardar before,” he said.

However, if things do not work out with Ranveer, Shailendra wants to take Diljit Dosanjh on board for the lead role. “If Ranveer doesn’t work out, then Diljit [Dosanjh] is my next choice.”

Regarding the sequel’s title, Shailendra said it will be called Singh Is Kinng 2 or Singh Is Kinng Returns. He also wants either Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee to direct it.

The original 2008 film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, was a box-office success. Along with Akshay, it starred Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Neha Dhupia, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ranvir Shorey, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film tells the story of a man from Punjab who accidentally becomes a crime boss in Australia.

