Wicked has created history by beating Frozen’s debut weekend collection and even goes closer to Frozen 2’s numbers. The numbers are exceptional, and it is one of the best debuts of all time for a musical adaptation. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are in the lead roles, have been widely praised. The musical fantasy also entered the list of top-10 biggest openings for November releases. Scroll below for the deets.

Frozen is a Disney animated musical fantasy film released in 2013. It is inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s 1844 fairy tale, The Snow Queen. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed it. It remained the highest-grossing animated film until The Lion King came out in 2019. It won many accolades, including two Academy Awards.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy opened in the theatres on Friday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked recorded one of the biggest openings ever for November, beating Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to make the top 10 list. The report states that it collected a strong $114 million on its three-day opening weekend.

It has beaten Frozen’s $93.6 million and neared Frozen 2’s $130.3 million debut [which received the Thanksgiving boost]. Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, also a musical fantasy, was released last year. Wonka was a big box office success, and Wicked has earned around 3X more than what the 2023 movie had earned. Wonka collected $39 million in its debut weekend.

The report further mentioned the top 10 biggest openings for November releases –

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $181.3 million

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $158 million

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – $142.8 million

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 – $141.1 million

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – $138.1 million

Frozen II – $130.3 million

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 – $125 million

Thor Ragnarok – $122.7 million

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1 – $121.9 million

Wicked – $114 million

The musical fantasy topped the domestic box office list with its splendid collection. Over the weekend, it collected $50.18 million at the overseas box office, resulting in its global debut of $164.18 million.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Red One Box Office (North America): Steadily Moves Closer To $50M Mark After Earning Winning Numbers On 2nd Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News