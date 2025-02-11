The Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster is a favorite among Indian fans, and that has been established. Interstellar not only scores winning numbers in its re-release opening weekend but has also achieved a new feat. The movie has collected decent numbers on its Day 4 as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been released in IMAX and 2D format to celebrate its tenth anniversary. It was one of the most anticipated Hollywood re-releases. The filmmaker shot two films in India, and he once said that India has one of the most remarkable film cultures in the world. He shot parts of Tenet and The Dark Knight Rises in the country. He also met with several eminent actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kamal Haasan.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros India took to their social media handle on X to reveal that Interstellar achieved an amazing feat with its three days of re-release collection. They wrote in their post, “A decade later, still rewriting history! ‘Interstellar’ claims the highest opening for an IMAX film re-released in India.” The post further added a reminder that the movie is in India for only a week and that there are only three days left to experience Christopher Nolan’s film in IMAX.

Nolan’s film also collected winning numbers on Day 4. After scoring a glorious 10 crore in its opening weekend, Interstellar collected a strong 1.60 crore on Day 4. For the unversed, it collected 2.5 crore on Day 1, followed by a 50% hike and 3.75 crore gross on Day 2. It remained steady and collected another 3.75 crore on Day 3, taking the opening day collection to 10 crore. Allied to the Day 4 gross, the film’s re-release number has reached 11.6 crore.

Christopher Nolan’s epic science fiction drama film is set in a dystopian future where Earth is suffering from a catastrophic blight and famine. It follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn, looking for a new home for humankind.

Nolan’s brother, Jonathan Nolan, developed the script in 2007, which was originally set to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Interstellar is currently in theatres and was re-released on February 7.

