Interstellar box office day 3 collection has rolled in, and as expected, it is not disappointing. The film has recreated the same magic at the Indian box office by collecting similar collections after three days. Indian fans of Christopher Nolan are thoroughly enjoying the re-release as the film continued the same momentum on Day 3. Scroll below for the deets.

It is Valentine’s Week, and the Indian theatres are also filled with multiple movies, including Sanam Teri Kasam, which is also a re-release. Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar is also running in the theatres alongside Loveyapa, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. In addition, Nolan’s film has been released in IMAX and 2D formats. The film has not arrived in all the theatres in the country, therefore limiting the film’s box office collection at the Indian box office.

Interstellar kept the same pace at the box office in India on Day 3 of the film’s release. It collected a solid 3.75 crore, the same as the movie’s Day 2 collection. Christopher Nolan’s film collected 2.5 crore on Day 1. Therefore, the three-day collection of the movie has hit the 10 crore mark. The re-release collected 83% of the total opening-day collection of the original run.

Nolan’s sci-fi movie earned around 10 crore in its opening weekend, and, as predicted, it has collected 10 crore in its re-release opening weekend, too. He is one of the most loved Hollywood filmmakers in India, and to catch probably his most popular work on the big screen is no less than a cinematic celebration. Unfortunately, it is only here in India for a limited period.

Interstellar will be playing in the Indian cinemas for only a week, and it was re-released on February 7. This will further boost the film’s $748.01 million worldwide total.

