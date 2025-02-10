Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Loveyapa is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. On its 3rd day, the movie managed to cross 4 crores. Let us take a look at the movie’s box office performance on its 3rd day.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3

The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer opened at 1.25 crores at the box office. Owing to a fairly positive word of mouth, it took a favorable jump of around 40% and earned 1.75 crores on its second day. On its third day, the collections remained the same ie 1.75 crores* according to the early estimates.

This has resulted in the total India net collection to come to 4.75 crores*. The film is now inching towards 5 crores but it still needs a more upward graph in the collection to witness favorable numbers. One of the advantage of Loveyapa is that it has mostly gotten positive reviews from the critics and masses alike which is resulting in a good positive word of mouth.

However, Loveyapa continues to face a tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar which is going strong at the box office because of a higher buzz. Not only this but the re-release of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam is also turning out to be a stiff rival for the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer. The coming days will be crucial on whether the film will be able to witness a further increase in the collections.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Loveyapa has been directed by Advit Chandan. The plot revolves around a young couple who decide to swap their phones for a day. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda and Grusha Kapoor in the lead roles.

