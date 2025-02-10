Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is nearing the worldwide haul of Venom: The Last Dance, which earned winning numbers this weekend. Despite being available online, the film starring Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey is close to achieving an interesting feat globally. Scroll below for more.

Venom: The Last Dance is the third installment of the Venom franchise led by Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy. It is probably the only successful film franchise in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Kraven the Hunter failed miserably after Madame Web. However, the third film became the lowest-grossing installment in the Venom franchise. The movie collected $139.75 million in the United States and $478.83 million worldwide. It is also the 10th highest-grossing film of the last year worldwide.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie collected a solid $4.2 million on its 7th weekend at the international box office. It experienced a drop of just -39.5% from last weekend for a $238.9 million overseas cume across 62 markets. The trade analyst shared a detailed report of Sonic 3’s performance in the United States this weekend in a separate report.

According to the report, Sonic 3 is rapidly losing theatres due to being made available digitally, despite collecting $1.8 million on its 8th weekend in the US. It dropped 46% from last weekend and lost a massive 604 theatres on Friday. It is playing in over 2,061 theatres only. The film has hit a $233.1 million cume in North America. It is eyeing a $237 million to $242 million run in the US.

Allied to the $238.9 million overseas gross, the film’s worldwide cume has hit the $472 million mark. It is, therefore, less than $7 million away from reaching the global haul of Venom: The Last Dance. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024. The movie by Jeff Fowler is expected to earn between $490 million and $510 million worldwide. It was made on an estimated budget of $122 million.

Sonic 3 is available as PVOD on digital platforms, while Venom 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

