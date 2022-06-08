South star Vijay Sethupathi has done a mind-boggling job of playing the villainous drug lord, Sandhanam, in the recently released blockbuster film Vikram starring him, Kamal Haasan & Fahad Faasil. The film is critically acclaimed for its intriguing storyline.

Well, if you are impressed with Vijay’s negative role in the recently released film, then what would have been your reaction if he would have played the antagonist in Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise? Can’t imagine? Well, for the unversed, the actor was offered the role of the antagonist but the actor rejected it. Read on to know the reason behind it.

According to reports by India Today, Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi was chosen to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise. But things could not go as planned as the actor refused the offer given to him by the directors of the movie. It was noted by the outlet that the actor did like the script but was very sceptical about his role in the movie.

It was noted that Vijay Sethupathi was to play the role of a forest officer in the movie, but he could not accept to pull off the role due to the controversy surrounding it. The actor hesitated as, in real-life events, forest officers in Andhra Pradesh shot many Tamilians thinking that they were smugglers.

Talking about the movie, Pushpa was released on 17th December 2021. The movie was directed by Sukumar and saw the final star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil and many more.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Vikram which recently came out on the big screen. The movie also starred actors like Kamal Haasan, Shivani Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil, Swathishta, Arjun Das and many more. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

