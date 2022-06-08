The most-anticipated event of the year is all set to take place tomorrow. Yes, we are talking about South stars’ most-talked-about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding! As per the latest media reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot tomorrow. A morning wedding has been planned for June 9. While the soon-to-wed couple has been tight-lipped about their nuptials, a wedding card, confirming the same, had recently surfaced on the web.

Advertisement

As we inching closer to the big event, a list of celebrities attending the big fat wedding has surfaced on the web and it includes our favourite celebs.

Advertisement

As per the latest media reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding will see the who’s who of the Indian Film industry arriving at the event. While names of celebs like Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan among others have surfaced on the web, the list of Bollywood & South biggies is out. According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s nuptials will see actors like Kamal Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Vijay Sethupati, and many others. Since Nayanthara will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, SRK is also likely to attend his co-star’s wedding.

Spilling the beans, a source close to the couple revealed to News18, “It is already known that TN CM Stalin has been invited. But others on the guest list include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.” Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will have their wedding vows at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram, which has 129 rooms, is completely booked by them.

The source further added, “They’ve booked the whole place until this weekend. The wedding is likely to be followed by a reception at the wedding venue.”

Recently, the wedding card doing the rounds on social media read, “With the blessings of God almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari.”

Well, we already can’t wait to see the pictures! Can you?

Must Read: Vikram: Suriya’s Shocking Salary For A 5-Minute Cameo Revealed & Even In Your Wildest Dreams You Won’t Be Able To Guess The Amount!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram