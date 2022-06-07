Raj Mehta’s film JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the much-awaited films this year. Ever since the trailer was released, fans are absolutely in awe of it. The film gives us Bollywood’s newest Jodi Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and fans cannot wait for the film to release already.

Recently, the teaser of the Rangisari song was released by the cast of the film. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for this number. Needless to say, the song is so full of colours and love that it will instantly pave a way into your heart.

Apart from the song, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s electrifying chemistry is so fresh that the audience cannot get enough of the two. Both stars seemed to be comfortable with each other on-screen. Reports also allege that the duo also share a great bond off-screen as well.

It is quite evident in the promotional activities for their film JugJugg Jeeyo. Now fans just cannot wait to see more of their goofiness. The song, Rangisari, it is composed and sung by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth. The beats and melodies are so good that it will instantly make you groove to the song as well.

Talking about the film JugJugg Jeeyo, it a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The makers promise a unique point of love and a lot of humour in the film.

The Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor starrer is helmed by Raj Mehta who had previously directed the 2019 film Good Newwz. The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

