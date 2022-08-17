Actor Kamal Haasan joined several other celebrities from the film industry in wishing ace director Shankar, who celebrates his 59th birthday on Wednesday, a very happy birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal wrote: “Let us take pride in calling ourselves Indian. Let’s create more records together. Sweet birthday wishes to director Shankar, who through his colossal films made the whole country turn back and take note (of him).”

Kamal Haasan’s birthday wish comes at a time when reports have begun doing the rounds that work on the long pending ‘Indian 2’ are bound to resume shortly.

If reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan is in the United States in connection with his role in ‘Indian 2’.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes continue to pour in for Shankar.

Other than, Vikram star Kamal Haasan, Director Arivazhagan, a protege of Shankar, was among those who wished the ace director. He took to Twitter to wish his mentor. Arivazhagan wrote, “Still I’m learning from you because you are my Boss (for) ever sir. Many Many more happy returns of the day Shankar sir and keep engaging us with your energy in your movies (for) ever.”

