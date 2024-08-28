The first installment of Pushpa’s unprecedented success at the box office has heightened expectations for the sequel, leading the team to put extra effort into ensuring its quality. There are discussions about extending the franchise to include a third part.

The rumors are growing up on social media with each passing day. Reports have been circulating about the potential for a third installment, possibly Pushpa Part 3: The Roar.

Rao Ramesh recently hinted at the possibility of it happening during promotions for his latest film, Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam. During an interview, Rao Ramesh mentioned that the film will also have part three. Rao Ramesh will have a lengthy part in the second part.

“The team told me that they need some callsheets of mine. They shot for some days and told that the shoot is done and they will use the call sheets for the part two. Now, they are aiming at part 3. My dates might get carried forward. But, it is a wonderful character and a great journey with the team,” said Rao Ramesh.

Whatever Rao Ramesh revealed in his recent interview has opened the door to a lot of speculation. The fans are happy that Pushpa could become a trilogy, and it will be a feast for them in theaters. The second part was supposed to be released on August 15th, but it has been postponed.

On the other hand, Rao Ramesh’s Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam is doing well at the box office. The team is happy with its performance. Lakshman Karya directed the film.

Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in crucial roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the film’s music director. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film, and the team is investing heavily in it.

#RaoRamesh Garu about #Pushpa2TheRule very very bigger than Pushpa Bunny sir extraordinary performance Sukumar brillions Pushpa2 is next level movie north Pushpa2 craze @alluarjun ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/s3sb42ETeB — phani Bunny fan🪓 (@SaiphaniSaisri1) August 28, 2024

Must Read: When Trisha Rejected This SS Rajamouli Blockbuster Because ‘She Wasn’t Happy With The Lead Actor?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News