Purushothamudu, directed and written by Ram Bhimana, starring Raj Tarun and Hassini Sudhir in the lead roles, will be available for streaming on the South Indian OTT platform Aha Video starting August 29, 2024. The film has faced significant trolling for being perceived as a knockoff of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Srimanthudu. Unfortunately, Purushothamudu also had a dismal performance at the box office, with many labeling it a financial disaster. Nonetheless, its OTT release might offer a second chance for the film to redeem itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoin (@ahavideoin)

The film was backed by producers Dr. Ramesh Tejawat and Prakash Tejawat, who supported it with a moderate budget. Despite their investment, Raj Tarun’s lack of engagement in promoting the film, including his absence from all events arranged by the producers, may have contributed to its financial failure at the box office. The music, composed by Gopi Sundar, received a mixed reception. The film’s portrayal of farmer-related scenes is overly simplistic, with subsequent scenes lacking coherence and believability. Furthermore, the romance between the lead characters feels superficial and underdeveloped. Although the film begins with potential, it fails to maintain its entertainment value in the second half. The core issue appears to be Ram Bhimana’s weak screenplay, which undermines the film’s overall impact and storytelling.

The story revolves around Raj Tarun’s character, who must live as an ordinary man for 100 days before taking over his father’s business. This challenge is imposed by the father’s business partner, who demands this trial as a condition for transferring control of the company.

The performances of Raj Tarun, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Murali Sharma are commendable, showcasing their talent and adding depth to the film. The IMDb rating of 8.1/10, based on feedback from 2,100 participants, reflects a positive reception from a segment of viewers. However, despite these strengths, the film faced a lackluster financial performance. According to Sacnilk, the film earned INR 1.34 crore at the box office, which falls short of expectations.

Trailer:

Must Read: With Her Debut With Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan Not Doing Well, What’s Next For Bhagyashree Borse?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News