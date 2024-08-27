Hema Committee Report: Prithviraj Sukumaran Urges Action On Power Dynamics & Harassment In Malayalam Film Industry

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has responded to recent revelations about the Malayalam cinema industry. According to Onmanorama, the actor addressed the press at the opening of his football club, Forca Kochi HC, discussing the Hema Committee report and other related issues, which sparked a broader conversation about power dynamics and sexual exploitation in Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj revealed that he was the first person to speak with the Hema Committee, which was established to investigate complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct within the industry. He expressed his expectations for future action, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation. Prithviraj stated that individuals facing harassment claims should resign from their positions of power and that strict procedures should be implemented in line with the Hema Committee’s recommendations. He also criticised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for mishandling the situation since the report’s release.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran noted that the findings of the report did not “shock” him. “My responsibility does not end with just ensuring that my movie set is safe; it is important that the entire industry is safe for everyone,” he added. He also acknowledged that he cannot “deny” the existence of a ban against those who speak out against certain members of the Malayalam cinema industry. “I cannot claim that there is no organised authority in the film industry simply because I have not encountered it. If such organised activity to silence artists continues, action should be taken,” he stated.

The Justice Hema Committee, formed in response to Dileep’s alleged assault case in 2017, reported multiple incidents of harassment and exploitation of women in the film industry. Several female performers have now come forward with allegations of sexual harassment by actors and professionals in the Malayalam film industry. In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has established a seven-member special panel to examine the atrocities committed against women in the field.

