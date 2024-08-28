Superstar Mohanlal resigned as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president on August 27, 2024. This shocking development comes amidst the growing sexual harassment allegations from many women in the Malayalam film industry after the formation of the Hema Committee. Now, actress Shweta Menon has broken her silence on the same.

According to a news report in India Today Malayalam, Shweta Menon said it is painful to see someone like Mohanlal under so much pressure. The actress also revealed why the Drishyam actor resigned from being AMMA president. She said that in the association’s general body meeting, it was decided that a woman should take charge amidst the increase in sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam industry. The Naan Avanillai 2 actress said, “In this time’s general body meeting, when it was said that women should come forward for a change and a woman should become the president, Mohanlal responded in favor of it. This is a good move.”

Shweta Menon also admitted that it is great that women are coming forward to take up the reigns in the Malayalam film industry. Given the current vulnerable situation, she also urged more women to be a part of AMMA. Not only this, but the actress also revealed who she wants to replace Mohanlal as the AMMA president.

Shweta Menon said that Prithviraj could be the AMMA president in the future after Mohanlal. The Kadaksham actress said, “The new office bearers will have a lot of responsibility. The desire is that the new generation should come to the leadership. Prithviraj had earlier expressed his desire to become president in the future. If Mohanlal is not the president, she will see Prithviraj as the president.”

Apart from Mohanlal, all the executive committee members have submitted their joint resignations. Shweta Menon described this incident as truly shocking and revealed that new people have come to power after this. The Hema Committee was formulated by the Kerala government on August 19, 2024. Ever since that, many women have come forward and hurled some serious accusations against some members of the Malayalam film industry.

