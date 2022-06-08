Well-known Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren, who shot to fame for ‘Premam’, has now disclosed that 40 new characters have been written for his upcoming film ‘Gold’ which is in its final stages of production.

Taking to Twitter, Alphonse Puthren said, “Please don’t expect a film from me like ‘Neram’ or ‘Premam’. ‘Gold’ might be similar to ‘Neram’, but it is unique in its own way.

“There are more than 40 characters newly written for ‘Gold’. We all will try to entertain you. That our team will guarantee.” Said Alphonse Puthren

The final edit and CG works of the film, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara playing the leads, are on in full swing.

While Prithviraj plays a character called Joshi in the film, Nayanthara plays a character called Sumangali Unnikrishnan.

On Monday, the team released the poster of the film. Produced by actor Prithiviraj’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, the film has music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Anend C Chandran.

