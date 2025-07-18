Jurassic World Rebirth has stormed through the global box office, leaving behind Gareth Edwards’ 2014 monster hit Godzilla. The latest dinosaur fever proved to be strong again despite receiving lukewarm reviews, thanks to the overwhelming audience support from around the world.

You'll want to see and hear their roars on the big screen. 🦖 Jurassic World Rebirth is NOW PLAYING in theaters. pic.twitter.com/SDEnIKYPV1 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 2, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth’s Box Office Numbers Hint at Billion-Dollar Potential

Based on the current box-office numbers, the movie is poised to become one of the year’s top-grossing releases, even though there is still some distance from matching the billion-dollar success of its Jurassic World predecessors.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $248m

International – $300m

Total – $548m

Even if it does not crack the billion mark, it has already made a statement by toppling Godzilla’s $524 million run (per Box Office Mojo).

Godzilla (2014) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $200m

International – $324m

Total – $524m

Godzilla Laid the Groundwork for the Monsterverse

Edwards has always had a knack for bringing creatures to life. Long before stepping into the world of kaiju monsters and Star Wars, he kicked things off with Monsters in 2010, where he handled nearly every technical aspect himself. That debut opened the doors for Godzilla, which not only rebooted the iconic creature but also launched what’s now known as the Monsterverse.

2024 "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" pic.twitter.com/GOv13Z20MG — Godzilla Perfect Shots (@Godzilla_shots) July 16, 2025

Godzilla’s impact did not stop with its box office performance. It gave rise to an entire franchise, bringing in Kong and leading to films like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Supernova. However, now, Rebirth stands tall above the film that started all that, showing how much Edwards has grown since his early monster days.

Following Godzilla, he landed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which exploded to over $1 billion worldwide. That film remains his biggest box office success so far, per Screenrant. To beat it, Rebirth would need a massive late push and would have to dodge stiff competition from titles like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, both of which are drawing attention from global audiences.

This is what Godzilla 2014 looked like in theaters before the home media release messed it up pic.twitter.com/zW0NC0NT2a — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel_) July 19, 2024

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Box Office Summary

Domestic – $533m

International – $525m

Total – $1B

Even if Rebirth does not top Rogue One’s numbers, it already solidifies Edwards’ reputation as someone who knows how to deliver on spectacle. The film’s success proves once again that big monsters and bigger screens continue to be a winning combination.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office: Beats Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning & 3 Others, Enters Top 15 Hollywood Grossers Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News