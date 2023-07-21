Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players of all time. The Portuguese footballer is a forward for Al-Nassr FC, enjoys a massive global fan following, and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his matches. He is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, and if the recent reports are to be believed, he has beaten Kylie Jenner on the platform and has become the highest-paid individual and makes around £1.87 million per post (sponsored). Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Cristiano is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with over 597 million followers. Besides his training pictures, the footballer also often gives a glimpse into his personal life, sharing photos of his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest scoop, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly beaten Kylie Jenner on Instagram, becoming the highest-paid individual with £1.87 million per post, according to HopperHQ. This would come around 19 crores in INR, and oh well, that’s a vast as* amount, but the footballer is worth every penny.

The reality TV star Kylie Jenner reportedly makes £1.47 million per Instagram post and would come over 15 crores in INR. While Cristiano Ronaldo has a hefty collaboration with sports, wellness and cryptocurrency brands, Kylie, on the other hand, has a huge makeup and skincare empire.

The third position is secured by yet another football player Lionel Messi who makes £1.38 million per post on the photo-sharing platform.

What are your thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo beating Kylie Jenner and becoming the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pete Davidson Once Admitted Jerking Off To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Huge Poster In His Room While Growing Up: “I Used To Have A Huge Crush…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News