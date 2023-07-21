Zoe Saldana believes there’s “fear” in the movie business amid ongoing strike action.

The 45-year-old actress has revealed that she fears for actors who need to work “for their families, and have to pay their mortgages” amid the strike in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Saldana told the ‘Backstage’ podcast: “At the end of the day, I don’t believe that organizations would be striking if they felt that there was a fairness in the game of the business that they’re in.”

“I hope that everybody comes together and reaches resolutions that seem fair for all parties involved because at the end of the day, 80 percent of the members of our union live day-to-day, live pay-check to pay-check, and they can’t really afford to sustain a strike … so that’s where my heart is,” Zoe Saldana added.

The strike action centres on disputes over pay and fears over the potential impact of AI technology.

Zoe Saldana acknowledges that she’s in a privileged position, as one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood.

However, she’s determined to show solidarity with other people within the industry.

The actress explained: “It doesn’t mean that I should not be an active member of my organization.”

Meanwhile, James Cameron has insisted that he doesn’t fear AI conquering Hollywood.

The acclaimed filmmaker told CTV News: “It’s never an issue of who wrote it, it’s a question of, is it a good story?

“I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said – about the life they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality – and just put it all together into a word salad and the regurgitate it. I don’t believe that has something that’s going to move an audience,” Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed.

Must Read: Justin Bieber To Get Rid Of His Last Traces Of Romance With Selena Gomez? Plans To Get This Love Symbol Removed After 5 Years Of Wedding With Hailey Bieber!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News