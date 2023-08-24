Justin Bieber enjoyed fame at a very young age in his life. His track ‘Baby’ brought him worldwide recognition and there was no going back. But with such limelight, he also became victim of false reports and rumours on multiple occasions. One such incident was when JB was accused of throwing spit on his fans! Scroll below for all the details.

Back in 2013, pictures of Justin along with a group of friends standing in a balcony in Toronto, Canada stirred a huge controversy. The Canadian singer was accused of throwing spit on a crowd of fans and laughing about it with his pals. While many began brutally trolling him, reality was far from the viral reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Bieber had to release a public statement via his representative to set the records straight. His rep told US Weekly, “Justin didn’t spit on anyone. No fans were below the balcony. In fact, earlier in the day, Justin bought his fans hot chocolate and played them some of his new music. Justin loves his fans.”

The statement also slammed false reporting by the media. Justin Bieber’s representative added, “At what point are we going to start demanding that journalists actually fact check? And at what point does the media have to have some kind of standard or some kind of integrity?”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been away from the limelight since he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He’s also not very active on social media and shared his last post in May. While he’s on his path of recovery, wifey Hailey Bieber has been professionally busy with her skincare brand, Rhode.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Emilia Clarke In A Red Hot Transparent Lingerie With Suspenders Flaunting An Unnatural Busty Display Leaves Nothing To Imagination, Thanks To The AI Tools!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News