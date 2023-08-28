Steve Harvey needs no introduction. The celebrity host, comedian, television presenter and actor is a big name in the industry, and his popularity has no bounds. But, in the present time, he has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the comedian had clarified the controversial tweet in which he asked his fans to name an unfunny comedian was the doing of his ex-social media manager, it is his marital life with his wife, Marjorie, that is reportedly in trouble. While Harvey has addressed that he and his wife are doing fine, fans recently revisited some old videos of Marjorie revealing with whom she would trade her husband. Many also dug out the prenup status of the couple.

Harvey has been married thrice in his life. His first marriage was with Marcia Harvey, which lasted for four years, and the second one was with Mary Lee Harvey, which ended in 2005.

In 2007, Steve Harvey tied the knot with Marjorie Elaine Harvey and adopted her three children. Recently, a report claimed that Marjorie cheated on Harvey with his bodyguard, Big Boom. Moreover, when she was caught, she allegedly filed for divorce, demanding $200 million. Steve addressed the rumours at the Invest Fest 2023 by saying, “We fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine… I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

While the comedian has addressed the rumours, fans did not take much time to revisit some old videos of him and Marjorie. During the special edition of The Family Feud, in which Steve Harvey welcomed his own family, Marjorie was given a question that she did not hesitate to answer. In the clip, the host could be heard asking, “Somedays I’d be willing to trade my man for really good what?” and his wife immediately said, “Pool boy,” leaving him in shock. Sharing the video, netizens are writing, “They are saying the signs were there,” while others are calling Marjorie a “red flag.”

They are saying the signs were there 😭😂pic.twitter.com/HiEhji2aKh — Kerry 🇰🇪 (@kerubo_hillary) August 27, 2023

Some also dug out the prenup situation of the couple and found out that there is none. During a chat on The Steve Harvey Show, the host once said, “Before Marjorie, I had nothing; but when I married her, I had something. We didn’t do a prenup because I knew she was the chick.”

BREAKING ❗️ Steve Harvey did NOT have a prenup signed his now wife who cheated on him with his body guard & personal chef who is now filling for divorce could very well get that $200M this ain’t looking good pray for steve 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SjWfFZkddJ — Jon (@JonTheTrader) August 27, 2023

