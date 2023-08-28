Actor Robert Pattinson has come a long way in his career. From his humble beginnings with the Harry Potter series, the actor has played some roles that had a long-lasting effect on his fans. He enjoys a massive fan following, and paparazzi often follow him to catch a glimpse of him. But, at one point, they followed him a little too much that the actor found it difficult to shoot the fourth and fifth instalments in The Twilight Saga. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Pattinson began his acting journey when he was a teenager with an uncredited role. Therefore, his official debut came by playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

However, the role that shaped Robert Pattinson’s career was Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. The film franchise, which began in 2008 and also starred Kristen Stewart, garnered a lot of love from the viewers, and Pattinson’s popularity had no bounds after that. Fans and paparazzi personnel would sit outside the actor’s house to click his pictures. The actor could not even go to a grocery store for six years and had to bring out new ways to avoid being seen in public.

The crowd going crazy behind him even made it difficult for Robert Pattinson to shoot the third film in the franchise, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. When it came to shooting the two-part film, Breaking Dawn, The Batman star quipped he would jump off the balcony due to cabin fever.

During an interview with Today, Robert Pattinson said, “It’s a little bit daunting, just because it was a long shoot the last time we shot Eclipse in Vancouver.” The actor added, “The entire paparazzi population from LA came out and camped outside our hotel, so if it’s in Vancouver, it’s a little worrying because I’ll probably get cabin fever and end up jumping off the balcony!”

Pattinson has often mentioned how he does not like receiving this much attention from paparazzi or his fans that it disrupts his personal life.

