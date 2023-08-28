Steve Harvey has been a victim of false rumours but more than that, it is his wife who is facing the wrath. Marjorie Elaine reportedly cheated on the Family Feud host as she got involved with his bodyguard as well as chef. He broke his silence and rubbished all the rumours. But this isn’t the first time something like this is happening, remember when gossip mill claimed there was trouble in Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s paradise? Scroll below for details!

It was around 2020 when reports began floating around Ellen’s personal life. It was said that she and wife Portia had been facing issues in their marital life for quite some time. During the same time, she was also accused of toxic work culture and non-payment of dues by several employees. She issues and apology and gradually the controversy died down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report by InTouch Weekly had once claimed that Ellen DeGeneres is insecure of Portia de Rossi’s female friends. “There have been jealousy issues. She knows Portia is stunning and has seen people hit on her at parties – it drives Ellen crazy. It’s still crossed Ellen’s mind that another woman could become involved,” a source close to the development stated.

The report also claimed that Portia de Rossi was heading for divorce and could demand massive sum since they did not sign any prenup. “A $500 million divorce battle will only add to Ellen’s torment,” added their source.

Just like the Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine cheating rumours, Ellen DeGenres and Portia de Rossi were just another victim of tabloid rumours.

Ellen and her wife tied the knot in 2008 and have been stronger than ever!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Did You Know? Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Harvey Is Not His Biological Kid But An Adopted One With The Identity Of Her Real Father Still Being A Mystery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News