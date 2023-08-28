The American sitcom FRIENDS has a fan army. We feel if you do a survey every 8 out of 10 people might be a big time fan of the show. But do you know that even Taylor Swift is a fan and she has proved it more than once through her songs, only you and we missed it mostly. A viral video suggests how many Swift songs are highly inspired from famous dialogues of the much-loved show.

Few of her lines from the song Style have been taken from a dialogue in season 4 while a dialogue by Janice turned into lyrics for Mr Perfectly Fine from her album From The Vault. In fact, a Rachel anecdote from season 7 turned into an inspiration for the song No Body, No Crime. However, we understand that you won’t believe it till you see it for yourself.

In a video shared on an Instagram handle friends_lover20, there are references to the dialogues and the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s songs. As fans could not believe as they heard the exact versions in dialogue form, and then with a melody by Taylor, they started mentioning more such references from the show that were connected to the pop star.

A user reacted, “Waiting for ‘we were on a break.'” Another comment read, “She has probably watched the show so many times that she subconsciously made these references.” A third comment read, “‘She’s laughing up at us from hell’ is definitely inspired by Phoebe’s grandmother.”

People found more Taylor Swift and Friends crossover in the comments section. A user wrote, “When Chandler and Monica were doing a crossword, chandler asks “do you know a six-letter word for red?” And Monica says “what about maroon?” Another comment read, “not to mention she got the awkwardness from Phoebe.” A user commented, “Waiting for the day Taylor releases her version of Smelly Cat.” Another one pointed out, “Ross: I’m fine // Taylor: Said, “I’m fine,” but it wasn’t true (Cruel Summer).”

A user mentioned another trivia and wrote, “in shake it off, taylor sings: “my ex-man brought his new girlfriend, she’s like Oh My God” and we all know what oh my god means.” “Janet also says ‘Mr perfectly fine’,” said a comment.

Reacting to this strange theory, a comment read, “She has probably watched the show so many times that she subconsciously made these references.”

However, we know that you still would not believe this till you see it. So go ahead – Have fun with this epic find!

