Playboy boss Hugh Hefner kept a lot of secrets with him which were later revealed by two of the former Playboy bunnies, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. The former girlfriends of Hefner spilled the beans on a podcast series claiming that he kept a black book with him where he used to note down how many times women at the Playboy mansion slept with him along with their allowances. Scroll down to know more.

Hugh Hefner, for the unversed, died in 2017 at the age of 91. According to reports, Hefner suffered a cardiac arrest. The Playboy boss hosted several parties with Hollywood A-listers and also got famous for his Playboy magazines.

Speaking of Hugh Hefner’s black book, according to Ladbible, former Playboy bunny Bridget Marquardt once recalled, “He would walk over to the safe and open it up, and then he had this little black book in there that he would pull out.” She continued, “I’m just so disgusted with how he [kept] a record of who he had s*x with [and] on what night, and [took] all these n*des of all the girls when they’re in the limo and drunk and flashing and stuff.” Holly Madison also shared her experience with Hugh Hefner adding he would print the n*de images and put them in a scrapbook.

“I later found out that at that point, he planned on donating his scrapbook to a library,” said Madison, who dated Hefner in 2000s adding, “So that was another thing that made me feel kind of weird and afraid to leave, ‘cause I felt like there was this mountain of revenge p*rn.”

While recalling Hugh Hefner’s incident, Bridget Marquardt in their podcast series shared, “It was just very uncomfortable asking for allowance… A lot of times, I wouldn’t ask for it for weeks at a time.” To this Madison added that women in the Playboy mansion would be “given a report on how good a job they were doing’ when they went to collect the allowance, explaining, “He would pull out that book where he kept track of who he had s*x with [and on] what nights, and he’d be like, ‘Oh,ko you’ve been on your period’.”

If this was not enough Hugh Hefner would also “fake cry” while trying to get his way with a girl.

Recalling an argument with Hefner, Madison shared, “He bit my head off and yelled at me and was so mean,” only because she made a suggestion for the living arrangements within the mansion.

