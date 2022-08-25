Playboy magazine founder late Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison has said that s*x with him was “gross” and made her feel “used”.

The former Playmate, who became one of Hugh’s main girlfriends and dated the smut tycoon from 2001 to 2008, revealed that “none of the females were into it”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Speaking on her ‘Girls Next Level’ podcast with fellow playgirl Bridget Marquardt, the 42-year-old said all the women thought sleeping with Hugh Hefner was a “chore”.

Holly Madison said: “We thought we had to or else we’ll get kicked out of the house. Everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible,” according to Mirror.co.uk

The report added that Holly claimed Hugh Hefner made all the girls call him ‘Daddy’ in the bedroom and spilled the beans on the first time she ever had s*x with him.

Recalling that first night, Holly Madison said: “I’m gagging as I say this, but everybody used to call him Daddy in the bedroom.

“I’m in the bath and The Recruiter says ‘Daddy do you want the new girl?’ And I s*** you not, the next thing I know he’s on top of me.”

Holly also said that s*x toys “were laid out for everybody” on the bed when the girls went into the bedroom with Hugh Hefner.

But as time went on and the s*x became more routine, she revealed Hugh often “wouldn’t move” during s*x and described it as being “like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed”.

