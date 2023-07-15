Kim Kardashian is among the most popular American celebrities. While she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, Kim is always surrounded by drama and controversies in her life. Some are on her professional work front and others are attacks on her personal life. Now, the 42-year-old is being slammed for being a “bad parent” to her four kids following her latest social media post.

The American socialite and businesswoman rose to fame alongside her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, and their mother, Kris Jenner, with their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She now stars with her Kardashian-Jenner family, which also includes Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on the Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is among the most followed women on Instagram with a fanbase of over 362 million. Apart from her solo snaps and brand promotions, Kim’s Insta feed is also filled with some photos and videos of her kids. But, the latest one brought her under fire as many slammed her for invading her children’s privacy.

The SKIMS founder shares her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West. Taking to Instagram, Kim shared pictures of Saint, Chicago and Psalm sleeping peacefully wearing pyjamas in their bed. Sharing the photos, Kim K reminded everyone to cherish their moments with their kids before they grow up and wrote, “

Take A Look :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

While many agreed with the businesswoman, others slammed her for sharing her children’s private pictures with the world. An Instagram user wrote, “Some photos are meant to stay private, Kim!” while another penned, ” while another commented, “Always being filmed. So intrusive..imagine when they’re older.”

A third wrote, “Why don’t you dedicate more of your life to them then?”

This is not the first time Kim has been targetted. During several incidents, from forgetting to bring her kid out of a restaurant to allowing North to make a TikTok account, netizens never leave a chance to slam Kim Kardashian’s parenting tactics. She has also been attacked for the same by West, and the latter’s opinions were backed by many of his fans.

Let us know your views on netizens trolling Kim Kardashian for sharing her kids’ pictures with the world in the space blow.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Lied To Her Parents’ Face About N*de Scenes In The Wolf Of The Wall Street & Said She Used A Body Double & CGI: “Don’t Care What You Hear, There’s No N*dity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News