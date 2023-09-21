Keanu Reeves is probably the nicest guy in Hollywood. The actor is known to be immensely helpful towards his crew, polite with the press and extremely dedicated towards his craft. However, a picture of Keanu once went viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons. In the image, the Hollywood A-lister appeared to steal a camera from a paparazzi. The Internet quickly reacted to the news and assumed it to be real until the truth came out. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Keanu Reeves was last seen in John Wick 4, considered one of the best films of 2023. It is also reported that John Wick 5 might soon go on the floors, with makers dubbing it as a prequel.

Speaking of the viral picture of Keanu Reeves, according to News 18, an image of the actor surfaced on the Internet in 2019 where Keanu can be seen running while holding a camera. A man who appears to be a paparazzi can be seen chasing the actor as the latter smiles. The caption of the viral image stated, “He stole the paparazzi’s camera.” While many assumed that Keanu might have actually stolen the camera, the reality turned out to be something else. The image belonged to a scene from his earlier movies called Generation Um. It was released in the year 2012 when Keanu played the male protagonist.

Take a look:

im trying to take charge of my life like keanu reeves stealing a paparazzo's camera pic.twitter.com/t87aUwhfc2 — marisa (@INCERTAESEDlS) July 14, 2017

it's 2019 and yall STILL think this is keanu stealing a paparazzi's camera i- pic.twitter.com/jY2GGjTlID — cat 🌿🧸 (@joels_gf) July 13, 2019

The image of Keanu Reeves circulated on social media with a false caption.

The viral picture was taken when the Matrix star was shooting Generation Um back in the day. The original image was clicked by Splash News in New York’s East Village. Keanu in the scene, steals a video camera from a group of cowboys and then runs away from the spot.

The independent film tanked at the box office and remains a largely unknown movie of Keanu Reeves. This incident also proved why people should not believe everything they see online. Take a note!

