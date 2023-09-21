Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known Hollywood actress who rose to fame after featuring in Iron Man movies, where she portrayed Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) assistant and wife, Pepper Potts. However, not only as an actress, the diva also has another identity, which is of an entrepreneur. She has a lifestyle brand and website named GOOP.

Gwyneth often lends recommendations, which creates a huge hole in our pockets. Once, she had recommended a s*x toy worth thousands of dollars, leaving us to wonder whether we are capable of putting such a high price on our org*sm. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Well, Gwyneth Paltrow has her way of thought procedure, and when it comes to having pleasure, she tends to give the most luxurious recommendations. Once, the Iron Man actress recommended a $15,000 golden d*ldo with a “free discreet shipping” and a 10-year guarantee. On the lifestyle website of GOOP, the feature began with, “S*x toys have long since graduated from the floppy rubber things you hide in your bedside table to beautiful works of interactive art.”

The LELO INEZ comes under GOOP’s ‘Not So Basic S*x Toys’ category, and according to the website, the product is “for women who demand the ultimate in luxurious indulgence.” Well, apparently, this expensive and luxurious d*ldo is made of 24-carat gold-plated, and if it goes beyond your budget (which I’m sure has), you can always opt for the stainless steel one, which comes with a price tag of $7,900.

You wanna feel the hot or the cold as Gwyneth Paltrow‘s recommended gold d*ldo is made of such a metal that it conducts heat, which makes Jean “OVER THE MOON”.

And if you wanna spice up things in bed with your partner, Gwyneth’s GOOP website offers Kiki De Montparnasse necklace/n*pple clamps worth $375. According to the site, “Twist the bottom cap to turn the pendants into discreet clamps for a thrilling sensation for the n*pples,” and given the fact that the d*ldos are coming at such a price, I think this is a good deal. What do you say?

Let us know your thoughts about Gwyneth Paltrow’s recommendations. Are you ready to have such an expensive org*sm?

