Let’s talk about The Holiday, the ultimate cozy rom-com that made swapping houses look like the dreamiest getaway ever. And with Jude Law being a charmer and tear-inducing as Mr. Napkin Head, the movie remains a holiday favorite. Moreover, his chemistry with Cameron Diaz and those sparkling English cottages? Pure magic. Of course, we’re buzzing for a sequel for years because who wouldn’t want more of Graham’s heart-melting smile? While rumors swirl every December, Law has chimed in on the possibility of revisiting that rom-com magic. Spoiler alert: it’s not exactly what fans were hoping for, but hey, a dreamer can dream, right?

Jude Law Teases The Holiday Sequel

Hold onto your hot cocoa, rom-com lovers; Jude Law has just dropped a holiday treat. The actor has recently shared with E! News that he would “love the idea” of revisiting the 2006 classic. The film remains a festive staple, with Nancy Meyers at the helm and a dreamy cast that includes Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black.

While Law cheekily suggests fans take their sequel requests straight to Meyers, he’s entirely on board with the idea himself. His answer? A casual, “Why not?”

He added, “I think Graham still has cardigans and glasses and reads. He’s probably worried sick about the girls, right? [His] daughters will be 28, 29.”

A Quick The Holiday Recap

In The Holiday, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) ditches her luxe L.A. mansion, while Iris (Kate Winslet) escapes to Amanda’s ultra-cozy English cottage. Cue the sparks, Amanda meets Iris’ swoon-worthy brother, Graham (Jude Law), who’s got widower charm for days, while Iris vibes with Amanda’s ex’s adorable buddy, Miles (Jack Black), a film composer with a heart of gold. Love laughs, and many festive feels follow, making this rom-com a go-to for warm, fuzzy holiday vibes. Honestly, who doesn’t love a happily-ever-after swap story?

