Dave Bautista doesn’t play when it comes to his diet—he’s got a next-level clause in his contracts: he has to eat every four hours. No matter the project, the Guardians of the Galaxy star makes sure his stomach’s running on schedule. Power move? Absolutely. Honestly, who wouldn’t want that kind of setup?

But this isn’t about snacking for fun. Bautista’s all about discipline, staying fit, and keeping his focus sharp—especially with a packed slate of movies on deck. Sure, he kicked things off in the WWE ring, but his Hollywood grind needs just as much dedication.

In a 2021 Men’s Health interview, Bautista spilled his snacking secrets—think almond butter, banana, or a vegan, gluten-free grilled cheese. (Classy, right?) He’s plant-based chiefly but still sneaks in some fish a few times a week. Gotta keep it balanced, after all.

And when it comes to fitness, the man’s obsession runs deep. Bodybuilding didn’t just sculpt his frame; it “saved his life.” Bautista’s been open about how hitting the gym gave him an outlet for his anger back in the day. “I was in a lot of trouble, hanging out with the worst kinds of people,” he shared. “When I found a gym, it became therapeutic.”

That passion for fitness turned into a professional wrestling career, which later transitioned to acting. By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rolled around, Bautista had cemented himself as a Hollywood heavyweight, both in talent and physique. And staying on top of his game means daily workouts—sometimes even two a day.

The four-hour eating rule isn’t just about fueling workouts; it’s a testament to Bautista’s discipline. While many actors are known for diva-like demands, Bautista’s clause is refreshingly practical. “I loved training so much that I turned it into professional wrestling… and then into film,” he said, tracing his journey from the gym to the big screen.

Bautista’s dedication reminds us of what consistency can achieve. From his WWE days to his breakout Hollywood roles, he proved that success is about showing up for yourself—whether that means crushing it in the gym or never missing a meal.

So, the next time you feel like skipping lunch, remember Dave Bautista. He doesn’t just work hard—he eats smart. And as his contracts clearly show, he’s not afraid to demand the fuel he needs to stay at the top of his game. Now, that’s a stomach strategy worth stealing.

