Harry Styles joining the MCU seemed like a big deal, but Marvel has dropped the ball with his cameos. First, he appeared in Eternals as Eros, also known as Starfox, the brother of Thanos. Fans were excited, thinking this was a chance for Styles to show his acting chops and add depth to Thanos’ legacy. But, after a quick mid-credit scene, Eros disappeared without a trace.

Then, in Kraven the Hunter, Styles made another cameo but didn’t even appear on screen. That’s two films in three years where Marvel teased something big, only to waste Styles’ potential. These cameos feel like a total missed opportunity for a star with so much to offer.

Harry Styles’ Eternals Flopped Cameo

It’s been three years since Harry Styles made his MCU debut in Eternals, and we’re still waiting for that big payoff. The man is a global music sensation. How could his cameo not lead to something massive? The mid-credit scene practically screamed “future appearances,” and fans were buzzing about whether he’d pop up in an Eternals sequel or another Marvel flick.

But here we are, nothing. Why? Well, Eternals wasn’t exactly a fan favorite. The film was a bit of a curveball for Marvel, with a slower, artsier vibe and a new cast of characters that didn’t quite hit it off with audiences. So, no sequel and no Eros. It’s a bummer, especially when Styles’ character was left hanging without any follow-up—a total missed opportunity.

How Harry Styles Is Brought In Kraven the Hunter?

Harry Styles technically returned to the Marvel universe. In Kraven, the Hunter, Styles doesn’t precisely appear, but his voice is cleverly used. The film features a scene where Dmitri Kravinoff (played by Fred Hechinger) sings Styles’ hit song Sign of the Times, with Hechinger lip-syncing to make it seem like he’s mimicking Styles’ voice.

Sharp-eyed fans quickly recognized that the track used was actually Styles’ live performance from The Graham Norton Show in 2017. While it’s a clever trick for showcasing Chameleon’s ability to mimic voices, it’s a letdown that Styles didn’t record specific audio for the film. But hey, maybe he was too busy being a global pop sensation to squeeze in a quick cameo!

