Yes, she went all in for the movie and, that included insisting on going fully nude in a pivotal scene, despite director Martin Scorsese offering her a robe. Why? Authenticity.

Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, the sultry, high-heeled Brooklyn bombshell who becomes the second wife of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). For Robbie, this was her defining moment. But behind all the glitz, glam, and, uh, strategically placed tea, was an actor determined to stay true to her character.

When Naomi first seduces Jordan, it’s a no-holds-barred power move. Robbie insisted that the scene, which shows her wearing nothing but stockings and heels, was vital to Naomi’s persona. Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out and said… perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

It wasn’t an easy decision, though. Margot Robbie admitted she was apprehensive, knowing the scene would live online forever. But to her, compromising Naomi’s reality wasn’t an option. “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful… But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, and in the film, they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet,” she said.

Let’s rewind a bit. Before Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie was best known for her stint on Neighbours. Fast-forward to the Wall Street chaos, and suddenly she was Naomi – a firecracker who could command a room with a look and a well-placed insult.

Filming the scene, though, was anything but glamorous. Robbie later revealed that the intimate, racy vibe audiences saw on screen was actually shot in a “tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in.” She described the experience as “a very weird thing,” adding, “You have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity really deep and fully commit.”

Commit she did. The scene became iconic, cementing Robbie as a Hollywood powerhouse. She went from Aussie soap star to leading lady, leaving audiences stunned by her fearless performance.

Naomi character was a statement. A woman wielding her body, her allure, and her confidence as weapons in a world dominated by power-hungry men. That commitment, both to the role and the realism, helped turn The Wolf of Wall Street into a career-defining moment for Robbie.

Looking back, it’s clear that Robbie’s insistence wasn’t just about staying true to Naomi; it was about proving her own dedication as an actor. And that’s the kind of gamble that pays off.

