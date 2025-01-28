Well, it turns out Lil Timmy Tim (as his fans lovingly call him) had already won over director Paul King long before the cameras rolled. It all goes back to Chalamet’s viral high school rap videos, which showed off his unexpected triple-threat talent. Forget the traditional audition process; for King, casting Chalamet was a no-brainer.

“I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well,” King shared in an interview with Rolling Stone. Chalamet’s high school musical performances, which were captured on YouTube and amassed hundreds of thousands of views, proved to King that the actor could pull off a musical role with ease. King didn’t even think twice: “It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it.”

In fact, Chalamet’s enthusiasm was just as infectious. He shared that he’d done tap dancing in high school and was eager to show off his skills. “I’d quite like to show people I can do that,” he told King, and with that, the stage was set for Chalamet to bring the iconic Willy Wonka to life.

For King, Wonka was a “proper” musical, tapping into the golden age of MGM musicals from the late ’40s. But even with the flashy songs and dances, the film also promised something darker. King, who previously helmed the family-friendly Paddington, teased that Wonka would be a grimmer world, a bit crueler and meaner than the whimsical universes of his past films. After all, this is the Roald Dahl world, where not everything is sweet and cheerful. As King put it, the world of Wonka would be “a crueler world” where Willy Wonka’s journey is far from child’s play.

And it’s not just Wonka that’s showcasing Chalamet’s musical chops. The actor is also set to sing in James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. It seems Chalamet is quickly making a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young stars, blending singing, dancing, and acting with effortless charm.

So, if you’re looking for a new take on Willy Wonka, prepare for Chalamet to bring his Lil Timmy Tim energy, complete with a tap dance or two, into the mix. Plus, the best part? Chalamet didn’t even need to audition; his viral talent spoke for itself.

