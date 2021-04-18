Dwayne Johnson is a King Midas in a true sense! After making his The Rock a cult, Dwayne successfully switched to acting in Hollywood. Within a few years, he went to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Now, he is a highly successful businessman too. With his wealth game is at its peak, the actor never shies away from spending bucks on luxury. His new home in Los Angeles is amongst such amazing buys!

Reportedly, Dwayne and his wife Lauren Hashian have purchased a luxurious home in Beverly Hills. As per Dirt.com, the cost of the mansion is as high as $27.8 million. It’s also huge enough in which Brahma Bull can arrange a wrestling ring for himself. Its area is around 17,600-square-foot.

Speaking of the exact location of Dwayne Johnson’s mansion, it’s situated in North Beverly Park of Los Angeles. Dwayne and his wife purchased it from actor Paul Reiser.

The spacious kingdom of Dwayne Johnson includes 11.5 bathrooms, 6 bedrooms, a tennis court, a baseball diamond and of course, a world-class gym. Not just that, the actor has a wonderful company of Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy and actors as neighbours.

That’s what we call a ‘king-sized’ life!

Meanwhile, according to Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, Dwayne Johnson wants to produce Man Of Steel 2, which would see Henry Cavill return as the last son of Krypton. We already know that the Black Adam star is a big fan of Snyder’s DC and of his cast. Reportedly, Dwayne is pushing to get involved in the long-stalled Man of Steel sequel as a co-producer or executive producer.

