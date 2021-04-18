Dominykas Zeglaitis aka Durte Dom who was earlier the part of David Dobrik led Vlog Squad, has finally decided to open up on the controversy sparked by a rape allegation that was made on him by one woman.

It was last month when Insider reported that a woman has levelled a rape allegation against Dom. As per the report, the same woman had appeared in one of the videos posted by David Dobrik’s channel back in 2018. Allegedly, the rape incident took place on the night when the video was shot, when the lady was drunk.

Ever since the news came to lights, Durte Dom had disappeared from social media. It was only during the last week when he became active on TikTok. Also, Dom has finally opened up on all the matter through an Instagram story. He said, “It is time to address the recent allegations that have come out against me. I want to sincerely apologize directly to the women involved in this incident. With that being said, as far as I am concerned, everything that occurred during the night in question was completely consensual.”

Durte Dom further added that nothing like se*ual misconduct happened and the allegations are completely false. He added that the statements are totally misleading and defaming. To justify his character, Dom added, “I recently donated my time as well as thousands of dollars to several women’s rights groups to show my support for the unjustified and unnecessary struggles that women endure in our society on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, after the reports of rape allegation were out, Vlog Squad leader, David Dobrik had issued an apology and distanced himself from Dom.

