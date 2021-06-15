Selena Gomez has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her career. Despite creating some celebrated songs, the pop singer is always creating more noise over personal life. For the longest time, it was her relationship with Justin Bieber. But things got worse when news broke that she cut ties with her kidney-donor Francia Raisa. Read on for all the details.

As most know, Selena was diagnosed with lupus back in 2015. The actress had to undergo a kidney transplant months after and it was her friend Francia who made the big sacrifice. The two beauties have known each other since 2007 and have always remained good friends.

Despite such a strong bond and the sacrifice, Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa witnessed a fallout in their relationship in 2018. As per some reports, it happened because the Rare Beauty Owner began living an unhealthy lifestyle.

Selena Gomez had reportedly started consuming alcohol all over again. It was absolutely fatal for her health conditions, in a way that she could have lost her life. The unhealthy lifestyle allegedly began after Justin Bieber tied the knot with girlfriend Hailey Bieber. The former couple was in an on-and-off relationship since 2010. Jelena fans to date believe that they’re meant to be. One can only imagine how difficult it would have been for the singer-actress.

Explaining the feud, a source close to The Sun had revealed, “Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she wasn’t going to drink anymore, but she did. [Francia] told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her.”

Owing to it all, Selena Gomez reportedly “shut” Francia Raisa and decided to cut ties with her.

However, she did thank her on World Kidney Day this year, when Francia shared her experience of transplant on her Twitter handle.

“Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you,” Selena requoted the tweet.

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

So is everything all well? Only Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa would know that!

