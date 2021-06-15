Guys if you are still wondering if Bennifer is real or not? Then we are sure that the latest picture of the couple that is going viral will make you believe that it is a real deal. The rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating started right after the news of JLo breaking up with Alex Rodriguez came out. Well, we bet that the latest picture will surely blow your mind.

Ok! Enough of talking. I think it is time that we show you the picture we are talking about. In this picture, JLo and Ben cannot keep their lips off each other. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu on June 13, and there was no shortage of PDA during their meal. Paps made sure to capture every single movement of the couple and what their cameras have caught is breaking the internet and how!

A video of the two went viral where Jennifer Lopez can be seen rubbing Ben Affleck’s face before leaning in for a kiss. He then nuzzles her neck and whispers something in her ear as she giggles uncontrollably. Check out the picture of the two kissing and making Bennifer a real deal.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seen kissing. Bennifer reenters the lexicon. pic.twitter.com/nvUvvkK0QF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 14, 2021

We can only imagine what must be going on in the mind of Alex Rodriguez, who was in shock when he learnt about JLo rekindling romance with her ex Ben.

It looks like Jennifer Lopez has made her choice and is very clear about it. Let’s wait for the day when Jen and Ben Affleck make their relationship official or decide to take the plunge. It was earlier reported that JLo’s kids are pretty comfortable around Affleck, and maybe that is why she does not shy away from her act of PDA.

What do you think about them? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

