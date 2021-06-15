Mystery and Suspense are the synonyms that aptly define the phenomenon Spider-Man: No Way Home has become. Tom Holland starrer is not just about his version of the web-slinging superhero but reportedly has multiple of them. By now, we all are aware of the multiverse that the studio is as per the buzz setting up. Not to forget characters like Doctor Strange, and a few from Sam Raimi’s trilogy are speculated to be appearing in the film.

Amid all this Sony has decided to play with us yet again just like they did while revealing the title of the film. Now new teasers are going viral over the Internet from Sony Twitter handles of different countries. The promo that first went live on the Argentina handle was deleted and posted again, but it ended up hinting and slightly confirming the multiverse aspect of the film. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

A Twitter handle named César Berardini shared the promo of Spider-Man: No Way Home that went live on the Sony Argentina Twitter handle. He pointed out how the title reveal in Argentinian opens up on the original colour and glitches in between to transform in red. The same happened with a slightly different glitch with the Brazil teaser. As per him, it is a nod towards the multiverse idea for Spidey.

Caésar wrote, “Although Sony Pictures Argentina has deleted the tweet, I grabbed the video before it was removed. Please note the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style glitch at the end. So I guess the rumours of #SpiderManNoWayHome and the multiverse Sinister Six are true.” Berardini later updated that the promo is back on the Argentinian handle. Catch the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser right below.

Although Sony Pictures Argentina has deleted the tweet, I grabbed the video before it was removed. Please note the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style glitch at the end. So I guess the rumors of #SpiderManNoWayHome and the multiverse Sinister Six are true. pic.twitter.com/p2n4YnR7BA — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, this film will reunite Tom Holland’s Spidey with Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, Zendaya‘s MJ, and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May. But with that, a massive ensemble cast is also joining them reportedly. Though Tom has already shunned the rumours, for the longest time it is being said that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their versions of the web-slinging superhero. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

