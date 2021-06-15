The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves is one of the most spoken about films across the globe. Both, the good and the bad buzz is following the film equally and that looks like a dicey situation. While everything that is said remains, the latest gossip by the little birdies tells us that Warner Bros want the wedding bells to ring in Gotham finally.

Just like any other Billionaire casanova’s dating life would be, Bruce Wayne’s is also a matter of Interest for the world. We all know how complicated his dating history has been. Not to forget, he has had multiple love interests over the years that have gone by. But that is not stopping Warner Bros from thinking of hitching their Batman. And they even have found a suitable bride, and it is pretty obvious. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also who the Cape Crusader might get married too.

If the latest gossip on We Got This Covered is to go by Warner Bros, now want Robert Pattinson’s Cape Crusader to be married to Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman films. Now there is no update on how has Matt Reeves reacted to this demand or whether he is in agreement with it or not. But the intel says that the studio is keen on this new arc and want it to turn real.

Keeping this update in mind, if you remember, it was recently reported that Robert Pattinson wants his Batman to have multiple love interests in one film. He was planning to bring Bruce Wayne’s girlfriends together in one film. Now with the studio wanting his Cape Crusader to now marry Catwoman, this seems to be a wish that won’t come out to be true probably.

Meanwhile, reports are also that Warner Bros is not happy with The Batman team for the rise in the budget due to extensive stunt work. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

