Rochelle Rao who was busy with her web series in recent times is all set to return back to television and once again with The Kapil Sharma Show which begins this weekend.
Rochelle who has been Ms India International has carved a niche for herself across genres and mediums as she is known for sports anchoring, modelling as well as her comic timing and acting through her last stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. While Rochelle wasn’t seen in the most recent season of Kapil’s show we hear that she’s being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience.
When we reached out to Rochelle she confirmed and said, “Yes I am returning back to comedy which is a space I love. Making people laugh isn’t easy but I love it and the show feels like I’m returning back to the family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people’s faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to, because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now!”
Meanwhile, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to return on with two star-studded specials with the casts of ‘Bhuj’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ on August 21 and 22, respectively.
The special guests on the revived show will be the ‘Bell Bottom’ actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani. ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will be represented by Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. They will all be seen with their celebrity host, engaging in banter and also getting their leg pulled.
Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti make a comeback on the show. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have also been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.
(‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs from August 21 at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.}
