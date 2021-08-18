Advertisement

Rochelle Rao who was busy with her web series in recent times is all set to return back to television and once again with The Kapil Sharma Show which begins this weekend.

Advertisement

Rochelle who has been Ms India International has carved a niche for herself across genres and mediums as she is known for sports anchoring, modelling as well as her comic timing and acting through her last stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. While Rochelle wasn’t seen in the most recent season of Kapil’s show we hear that she’s being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience.