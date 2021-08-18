Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is charting major views since Day 1. This season is truly ‘masaledaar’ with contestants like Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit amongst others. Yesterday, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty got into a catfight and the Bhojpuri actress even age-shamed her fellow contestant. Kashmera Shah is really upset with the behaviour. Scroll below for details.

Kashmera is associated with Bigg Boss ever since its first season. She was a participant in the first season and got evicted on Day 23. But every season, she shares her opinion on contestants via her social media handles. She was even seen entering as a challenger last year.

During the fight yesterday, Akshara Singh could be heard talking about Shamita Shetty and saying, “Mummy ki umar ki hai, toh mummy aise baat karti hai?” Pratik Sehajpal along with Muskan Jattana and Nishant Bhatt could be seen laughing at her remark.

Reacting to it all, Kashmera Shah wrote, “Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_”

Check out the tweet below:

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

The tweet received mixed responses from Bigg Boss OTT viewers.

A user commented, “Didi apni twitter ki likes aur retweet ki number bi dekhlo. Koi baau nahi deraha hai apko … #PratikSehajpal @justvoot @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia.”

“Okayy.!So you’re watching BBOTT but you didn’t saw ridhima going on pratik’s family and Neha pushing pratik per yai dikh gaya OKAYYY You better keep your selective opinions to yourself #PratikSehajpal,” wrote another.

A fan commented, “Aree madam apna opinion apne pass hi rakho, apko. Yeh nhi dikha ki sabh contestants Moose ko 20 saal ki hai, bachi hai bol rahe the tabh bhi toh age shaming hui , better don’t be selective aur pratik ko toh beech meh mat hi lao.”

